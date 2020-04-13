Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.94.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,267. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

