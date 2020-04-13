Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.18. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GPS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

