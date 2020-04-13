Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 988,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

