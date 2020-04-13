Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 794,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 142.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

