Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Hold

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company which should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. The company expects continued strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales in 2020. It has a strong portfolio of new drugs, which will accelerate growth in 2020 and beyond. However, Lyrica generic erosion, currency headwinds, pricing pressure and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are near-term top-line headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.