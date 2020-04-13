Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,219 shares of company stock worth $134,230,487 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.