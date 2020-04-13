Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.19 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

