Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.21.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

