Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.70.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.