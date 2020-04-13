Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

CNOB opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,677,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

