Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLRS. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $11,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

