Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CRTX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

