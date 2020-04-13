Zacks Investment Research Lowers ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.08. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

