Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

GMRE opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of 116.81 and a beta of 0.85. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

