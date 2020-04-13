Zacks Investment Research Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GMS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

