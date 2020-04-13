Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.