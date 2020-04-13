Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

