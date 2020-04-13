Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

RICOY opened at $6.33 on Friday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

