Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMPL. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,461 shares of company stock worth $2,959,888 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

