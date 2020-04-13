Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TRUP stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $102,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $930,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

