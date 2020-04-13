Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to “Buy”

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.