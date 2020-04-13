Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.