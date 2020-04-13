Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($4.71). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

