ZB (ZB) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

