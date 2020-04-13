ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $4,626.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00524254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00143568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

