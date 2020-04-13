Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $15,397.15 and $12,737.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.