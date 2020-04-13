Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

ZBH stock traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $106.53. 106,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

