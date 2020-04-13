Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $11.41 on Monday, hitting $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,347,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,699.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,200 shares of company stock valued at $113,649,374 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.