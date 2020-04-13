Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading 8.6% Higher

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $135.21, 11,546,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,555,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,699.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,121.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,001,200 shares of company stock valued at $113,649,374.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

