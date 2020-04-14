$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.