1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.