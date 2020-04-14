1,141 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $263.34 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

