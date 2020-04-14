$14.31 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $14.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $8.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $67.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $601.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.42. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

