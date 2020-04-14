14,398 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 165,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.