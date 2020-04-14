1,443 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.59. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

