1,451,065 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,451,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KAR stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.