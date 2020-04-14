1,767,946 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,767,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,210,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

