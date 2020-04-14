$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

WIT opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 1,948,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 684,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wipro by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 1,445,456 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

