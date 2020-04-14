$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $20.61 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $17.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $85.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $87.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.94 million, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $99.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

