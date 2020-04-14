20,429 Shares in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOMX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ FOMX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOMX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.