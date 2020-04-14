350,335 Shares in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.59% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

PMBC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,378.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch bought 24,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $122,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.