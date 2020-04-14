$37.32 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post $37.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Insmed posted sales of $21.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $192.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.42 million to $221.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.17 million, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $455.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 659,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $23,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,472 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.64.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

