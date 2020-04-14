392,905 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 392,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,984,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Itron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

