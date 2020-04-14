41,900 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.