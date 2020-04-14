425,813 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,762,000. Norges Bank owned 1.45% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.