5,018,436 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,018,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,268,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.