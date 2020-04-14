$60.49 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $60.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.43 million and the highest is $61.53 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $61.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $248.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $254.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $243.62 million to $274.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais purchased 1,500 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,924,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

