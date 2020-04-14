$613.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce sales of $613.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.80 million and the lowest is $602.07 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $576.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,446 shares of company stock worth $20,369,138 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

