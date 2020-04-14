628,651 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 628,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,043,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

