652,136 Shares in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652,136 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,894,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.02% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.